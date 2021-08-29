Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flood Response Team gearing up for Hurricane Ida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A flood response team from Sector Houston Galveston relocates to Lake Charles, LA, to prepare for Hurricane Ida, August 29, 2021. The team is responsible for conducting shallow water response rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812836
    VIRIN: 210829-G-ID129-1001
    Filename: DOD_108554873
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flood Response Team gearing up for Hurricane Ida, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    hurricane ida
    uscg ida
    storm2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT