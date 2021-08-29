A flood response team from Sector Houston Galveston relocates to Lake Charles, LA, to prepare for Hurricane Ida, August 29, 2021. The team is responsible for conducting shallow water response rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812836
|VIRIN:
|210829-G-ID129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108554873
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Flood Response Team gearing up for Hurricane Ida, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
