    Operation Allies Refuge

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history and Operation Allies Refuge airlifted more than 120 thousand people out of Afghanistan — one of the biggest airlifts in history. Travis Air Force Base deployed Airmen, aircraft and supplies to support the mission. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    Music: Universal Production Music
    Template: Digital Juice
    Additional imagery: U.S. CENTCOM Public Affairs, Airman Jared Lovett/ 86th AW Public Affairs, Senior Airman Brennen Lege/ 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Chustine Minoda/ 60th AMW Public Affairs.

    Biden
    Afghanistan
    TrUST Travis
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanwithdrawal
    Afghan withdrawal

