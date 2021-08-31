video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history and Operation Allies Refuge airlifted more than 120 thousand people out of Afghanistan — one of the biggest airlifts in history. Travis Air Force Base deployed Airmen, aircraft and supplies to support the mission. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)



Music: Universal Production Music

Template: Digital Juice

Additional imagery: U.S. CENTCOM Public Affairs, Airman Jared Lovett/ 86th AW Public Affairs, Senior Airman Brennen Lege/ 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Chustine Minoda/ 60th AMW Public Affairs.