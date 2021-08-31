The United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history and Operation Allies Refuge airlifted more than 120 thousand people out of Afghanistan — one of the biggest airlifts in history. Travis Air Force Base deployed Airmen, aircraft and supplies to support the mission. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
Music: Universal Production Music
Template: Digital Juice
Additional imagery: U.S. CENTCOM Public Affairs, Airman Jared Lovett/ 86th AW Public Affairs, Senior Airman Brennen Lege/ 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Chustine Minoda/ 60th AMW Public Affairs.
|08.31.2021
|09.08.2021 11:59
|PSA
|812822
|210831-F-UO290-1001
|DOD_108554725
|00:00:40
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|2
|2
