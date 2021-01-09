On September 11th 2001, the world stood still. Staff members of Womack Army Medical Center give their accounts of that fateful day.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812819
|VIRIN:
|210901-D-QZ892-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108554722
|Length:
|00:17:17
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, May We Never Forget: 20th Anniversary, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT