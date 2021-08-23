Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard Engineers conduct Djibouti State Partnership training

    DJIBOUTI

    08.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky National Guard Engineers with the 577th Sapper Company and 123rd Airlift Wing, traveled more than 15,000 miles to Camp Lemonier, Djibouti to conduct training with the Djiboutian military de-mining company as a part of the State Partnership Program (SPP) August 19 – 29, 2021.

    This work, Kentucky Guard Engineers conduct Djibouti State Partnership training, by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

