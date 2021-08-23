Kentucky Guard Engineers conduct Djibouti State Partnership training

Kentucky National Guard Engineers with the 577th Sapper Company and 123rd Airlift Wing, traveled more than 15,000 miles to Camp Lemonier, Djibouti to conduct training with the Djiboutian military de-mining company as a part of the State Partnership Program (SPP) August 19 – 29, 2021.
