A collection of footage from Cannon Air Force Base's recent EOD training at the Melrose Air Force Range, New Mexico, Aug. 30, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812811
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-VD069-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108554532
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
