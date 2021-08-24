Maj. Gen. Corey Martin reflects on 9/11 leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Martin was a pilot in the initial response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812809
|VIRIN:
|210824-A-GS449-680
|Filename:
|DOD_108554520
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Corey Martin Remembers 9.11, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT