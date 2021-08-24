Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Corey Martin Remembers 9.11

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    Maj. Gen. Corey Martin reflects on 9/11 leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Martin was a pilot in the initial response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812809
    VIRIN: 210824-A-GS449-680
    Filename: DOD_108554520
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    TAGS

    9/11
    Twin Towers
    Pentagon
    Military
    United States of America
    U.S. Transportation Command

