During a media roundtable hosted by the Army, survivors of the Pentagon attack on 9/11 share their personal experiences and talk about how they've moved forward. Guests include Mark Lewis, senior official performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs; Roy Wallace, assistant deputy chief of staff; Gerry Kitzhaber, deputy principal to the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs for training, readiness and mobilization; and retired Army Col. Marilyn Wills.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 11:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812807
|Filename:
|DOD_108554481
|Length:
|01:02:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Media Roundtable: Survivors Talk About 9/11 Pentagon Attack, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
