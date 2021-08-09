Media Roundtable: Survivors Talk About 9/11 Pentagon Attack

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During a media roundtable hosted by the Army, survivors of the Pentagon attack on 9/11 share their personal experiences and talk about how they've moved forward. Guests include Mark Lewis, senior official performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs; Roy Wallace, assistant deputy chief of staff; Gerry Kitzhaber, deputy principal to the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs for training, readiness and mobilization; and retired Army Col. Marilyn Wills.



