    Media Roundtable: Survivors Talk About 9/11 Pentagon Attack

    09.08.2021

    During a media roundtable hosted by the Army, survivors of the Pentagon attack on 9/11 share their personal experiences and talk about how they've moved forward. Guests include Mark Lewis, senior official performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs; Roy Wallace, assistant deputy chief of staff; Gerry Kitzhaber, deputy principal to the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs for training, readiness and mobilization; and retired Army Col. Marilyn Wills.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812807
    Filename: DOD_108554481
    Length: 01:02:35
    Location: US

