WeAreNATO - North Macedonia’s “Wolves” (master)

Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From
soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civil emergency
responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and
protecting each other.
North Macedonia’s Special Operations Battalion call themselves “The Wolves”. Like the lupine predator commonly seen in their home country, The Wolves are strong and capable of acting independently or in a group. They take on the most sensitive missions.
Footage includes shots of operators on patrol and training with US Army helicopters during the US-led Exercise Combined Resolve XV and Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. For security reasons, the interviewee cannot be identified by name.
All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.
Transcript
—SOUNDBITE—(English) Major, Special Operations Battalion, North Macedonia
“Our unit, we’re called The Wolves.
We are members of the Special Forces Battalion, North Macedonia.
Our unit must be independent, must be strong. It’s unique like the wolf.”
TEXT ON SCREEN
MAJOR, SPECIAL FORCES, NORTH MACEDONIA
—SOUNDBITE—(English) Major, Special Operations Battalion, North Macedonia
“You must be strong mentally, you must be strong physically.”
TEXT ON SCREEN
NORTH MACEDONIA IS NATO’S NEWEST MEMBER
Various shots: The Wolves during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21
AND THE WOLVES ARE THEIR ELITE SPECIAL FORCES UNIT
THEY TAKE ON THE MOST SENSITIVE MISSIONS
We integrate with the other NATO members.
We exchange each other’s tactics, techniques and procedures.
—SOUNDBITE—(English) Major, Special Operations Battalion, North Macedonia
“For our country, it’s proud to be member of NATO Alliance.”
