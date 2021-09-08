Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #WeAreNATO - North Macedonia’s “Wolves” (master)

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    08.09.2021

    Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From
    soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civil emergency
    responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and
    protecting each other.

    North Macedonia’s Special Operations Battalion call themselves “The Wolves”. Like the lupine predator commonly seen in their home country, The Wolves are strong and capable of acting independently or in a group. They take on the most sensitive missions.

    Footage includes shots of operators on patrol and training with US Army helicopters during the US-led Exercise Combined Resolve XV and Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. For security reasons, the interviewee cannot be identified by name.

    All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.
    —SOUNDBITE—(English) Major, Special Operations Battalion, North Macedonia
    “Our unit, we’re called The Wolves.
    We are members of the Special Forces Battalion, North Macedonia.
    Our unit must be independent, must be strong. It’s unique like the wolf.”

    MAJOR, SPECIAL FORCES, NORTH MACEDONIA

    —SOUNDBITE—(English) Major, Special Operations Battalion, North Macedonia
    “You must be strong mentally, you must be strong physically.”

    NORTH MACEDONIA IS NATO’S NEWEST MEMBER

    Various shots: The Wolves during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21

    AND THE WOLVES ARE THEIR ELITE SPECIAL FORCES UNIT

    THEY TAKE ON THE MOST SENSITIVE MISSIONS

    We integrate with the other NATO members.

    We exchange each other’s tactics, techniques and procedures.

    —SOUNDBITE—(English) Major, Special Operations Battalion, North Macedonia
    “For our country, it’s proud to be member of NATO Alliance.”

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 09:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812796
    VIRIN: 210908-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108554241
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MK

    Special Operations
    North Macedonia
    The Wolves

