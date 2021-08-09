Figure Engineering - SoluStat

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Figure Engineering has developed an innovative way to rapidly determine the health of coating removal solutions called SoluStat. SoluStat provides a direct method of measuring the process by following the electrons as they move through the chemical solution. It acts like it's a real part being run through the process telling you performance in a fraction of the time without risking valuable aerospace parts. It gives the capability to directly measure key aspects of material processes in a way that really wasn't possible before.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    corrosion
    Tinker AFB
    maintenance
    AF SBIR/STTR
    Figure Engineering

