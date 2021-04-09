U.S. Army Soldiers from Grafenwoehr Training Area and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center vetted evacuees from Afganistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, Sept 4, 2021. Soldiers captured biometric information: retina scan, fingerprints, and photos to provide a near instant vetting process.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 06:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812780
|VIRIN:
|210904-N-VO895-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108554124
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge - In-Processing B-roll, by PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
