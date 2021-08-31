video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and other surrounding bases, provide support to the women and children section during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein, Aug. 31, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is the largest airlift in U.S. Air Force history and the women and children section is supporting operations by providing family specific supplies to evacuees like baby formula, diapers, baby bottles, wipes and more.