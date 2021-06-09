Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico Facilities B-Roll

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandy Herrmann 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    B-Roll contains Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico facilities where Afghan evacuees are staying. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812735
    VIRIN: 210906-A-RQ704-956
    Filename: DOD_108553666
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico Facilities B-Roll, by SSG Brandy Herrmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

