Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico Facilities B-Roll

B-Roll contains Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico facilities where Afghan evacuees are staying. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|09.06.2021
|09.07.2021 19:59
|B-Roll
|812735
|210906-A-RQ704-956
|DOD_108553666
|00:05:57
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
