BROLL is of the Comanche Troop, 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division receiving and processing Afghan evacuees when they arrive at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group on Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021.
Interview is of Cpt. Tyler Lightfoot, commander of Comanche Troop, 1-1 Cav.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 19:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812734
|VIRIN:
|210905-A-FJ427-747
|Filename:
|DOD_108553663
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghan evacuees' reception at Fort Bliss - BROLL and Interview, by SGT Brandon Banzhaf and SPC Pablo Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT