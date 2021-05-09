Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan evacuees' reception at Fort Bliss - BROLL and Interview

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf and Spc. Pablo Saez

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    BROLL is of the Comanche Troop, 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division receiving and processing Afghan evacuees when they arrive at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group on Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021.
    Interview is of Cpt. Tyler Lightfoot, commander of Comanche Troop, 1-1 Cav.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 19:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812734
    VIRIN: 210905-A-FJ427-747
    Filename: DOD_108553663
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan evacuees' reception at Fort Bliss - BROLL and Interview, by SGT Brandon Banzhaf and SPC Pablo Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

