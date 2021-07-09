Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic talks about the importance of looking out for ourselves and each other.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 20:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812733
    VIRIN: 210907-N-ZC358-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108553651
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    PACFLT
    CPF
    SuicidePrevention
    SuicideAwareness
    ConnectToProtect

