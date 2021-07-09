JBLM MWR hosted a Facebook Live Town Hall event about schools and child care. JBLM Leadership, CYS, Preventive Medicine, DES and more discussed back to school and child care topics.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 18:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812725
|VIRIN:
|210907-D-ML822-878
|Filename:
|DOD_108553555
|Length:
|00:22:28
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Schools and CYS Town Hall, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
