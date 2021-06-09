Cal Guard's 146th Airlift Wing MAFFS in action

Footage from the cockpit of a California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS)-equipped C-130 shows the devastation of the Dixie Fire in the western portion of the fire’s footprint, Sept. 6, 2021. (Courtesy video by U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Miliefsky)
|09.06.2021
|09.07.2021 17:48
|B-Roll
|812720
|210906-F-A3568-001
|DOD_108553530
|00:00:40
|CA, US
|0
|0
