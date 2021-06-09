Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cal Guard's 146th Airlift Wing MAFFS in action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Video by Joint Force Headquarters Califonia National Guard 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Footage from the cockpit of a California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS)-equipped C-130 shows the devastation of the Dixie Fire in the western portion of the fire’s footprint, Sept. 6, 2021. (Courtesy video by U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Miliefsky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812720
    VIRIN: 210906-F-A3568-001
    Filename: DOD_108553530
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard's 146th Airlift Wing MAFFS in action, by Joint Force Headquarters Califonia National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Wildfires
    MAFFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT