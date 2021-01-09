Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander welcomes Soldiers providing support on the Dixie Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812701" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Evans Kuo, Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander, welcomes the Soldiers of the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, both assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, who are deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire, in Quincy, California, Sept. 1, 2021. Kuo shared his gratitude for the timely arrival of the Soldiers and their assistance to the wildland fire fighting efforts. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (Video courtesy of James McGury, U.S. Forest Service)