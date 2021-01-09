Evans Kuo, Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander, welcomes the Soldiers of the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, both assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, who are deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire, in Quincy, California, Sept. 1, 2021. Kuo shared his gratitude for the timely arrival of the Soldiers and their assistance to the wildland fire fighting efforts. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (Video courtesy of James McGury, U.S. Forest Service)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 17:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812701
|VIRIN:
|210901-O-J1234-2001
|PIN:
|210901
|Filename:
|DOD_108553393
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|QUINCY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander welcomes Soldiers providing support on the Dixie Fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT