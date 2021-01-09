Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander welcomes Soldiers providing support on the Dixie Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUINCY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Evans Kuo, Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander, welcomes the Soldiers of the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, both assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, who are deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire, in Quincy, California, Sept. 1, 2021. Kuo shared his gratitude for the timely arrival of the Soldiers and their assistance to the wildland fire fighting efforts. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (Video courtesy of James McGury, U.S. Forest Service)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812701
    VIRIN: 210901-O-J1234-2001
    PIN: 210901
    Filename: DOD_108553393
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: QUINCY, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander welcomes Soldiers providing support on the Dixie Fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NIFC

    TAGS

    Joint Force Land Component Command
    NIFC
    WFF
    Dixie Fire
    23 BEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT