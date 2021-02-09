Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David D. Terry Lock and Dam Dewatering

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is currently conducting dewatering maintenance operations at David D. Terry Lock and Dam near Scott, Ark. This is the first time this specific lock chamber has been dewatered since 2000.

    The closure structure was in place by Aug. 27 and maintenance workers began pumping water out of the lock chamber. The chamber was empty of water by the end of the day on Aug. 28.

    The lock was dewatered to inspect the structural integrity of underwater components, complete critical maintenance task and perform multiple other inspections.

    During the dewatering the major tasks performed will be the inspection and repair of the metal components of the lock gates. Especially components that are continually under water.

    The lock chamber of David D. Terry Lock and Dam measures 110 feet wide and 600 feet long.

    Maintenance is very critical to ensure the lock stays operational. This year approximately 10 million tons of commodities has passed through David D. Terry Lock and Dam.

    David D. Terry Lock and Dam is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

    The MKARNS serves a 12-state region, due to the Port of Catoosa being the most westerly inland river port that is ice free 24/7/365. The states include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho. Four are designated Foreign Trade Zones on the MKARNS at the Ports of Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Muskogee and Catoosa. 42 countries have traded commerce with the Arkansas River Basin Region via the MKARNS. Inland waterway transportation supports around 70,000 jobs in water transportation and around 800,000 jobs at industries dependent on barge-oriented commodities. 2018 tonnage on the entire McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System totaled 10.9 million tons, with a value of $3.5 billion.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 15:20
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David D. Terry Lock and Dam Dewatering, by James Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inland Navigation
    Little Rock District USACE
    David D. Terry Lock and Dam
    MKARNS 50th Anniversary
    Lock Dewatering

