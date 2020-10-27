Simplified Arrival b-roll and soundbites from Customs and Border Protection Officers explaining the benefits of the program.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812684
|VIRIN:
|201207-H-VJ018-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108553051
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Simplified Arrival b-roll and soundbites., by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT