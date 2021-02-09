U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Saunders, an F-35A pilot assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, talks about his idea of an automatic scheduling app for flying operations. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. Hosted each year at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium, thousands of attendees watch the pitch competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 12:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812675
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-F3495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552898
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 388th Fighter Wing Sparktank 2022: Automatic Scheduling Application, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
