Defenders from the 91 Missile Security Forces Group participate in a culminating event training exercise May 13, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The force on force portion involves a defenders using live sim-rounds while simulating an attack on a missile launch facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812671
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-CD213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552864
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 91 MSOS Force on Force Exercise, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
