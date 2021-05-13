Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91 MSOS Force on Force Exercise

    MINOT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 91 Missile Security Forces Group participate in a culminating event training exercise May 13, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The force on force portion involves a defenders using live sim-rounds while simulating an attack on a missile launch facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812671
    VIRIN: 210513-F-CD213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108552864
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MINOT AFB, IL, US

    This work, 91 MSOS Force on Force Exercise, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

