CBP's sUAS Technology Targets and Detects Illegal Entries

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812669" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Border Patrol operated sUAS was deployed and located an illegal crossing at the U.S. Canada border. The drone operator directed Deputies and Police K9 to where the subject was hiding and the subject was taken into custody.