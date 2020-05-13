U.S. Border Patrol operated sUAS was deployed and located an illegal crossing at the U.S. Canada border. The drone operator directed Deputies and Police K9 to where the subject was hiding and the subject was taken into custody.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812669
|VIRIN:
|200513-H-D0456-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552835
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP's sUAS Technology Targets and Detects Illegal Entries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT