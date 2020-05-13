Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP's sUAS Technology Targets and Detects Illegal Entries

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Border Patrol operated sUAS was deployed and located an illegal crossing at the U.S. Canada border. The drone operator directed Deputies and Police K9 to where the subject was hiding and the subject was taken into custody.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WA, US

    Border Patrol
    sUAS
    U.S. Canada Border
    undocumdented individual

