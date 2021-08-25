Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lunch & Learn Series: Vicarious Trauma

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Guest speakers of the Lunch & Learn Series talk about Vicarious Trauma, Aug. 25, 2021, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812665
    VIRIN: 210825-A-CD688-1001
    Filename: DOD_108552830
    Length: 01:02:59
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunch & Learn Series: Vicarious Trauma, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education and Training

    TAGS

    SHARP

