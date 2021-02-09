U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Loewen, quality assurance superintendent with the 388th Maintenance Group, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, explains the advantages of the Invisio Bone Conduction Headset as a proposal for the 2022 Sparktank Competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. Hosted each year at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium, thousands of attendees watch the pitch competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812663
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-PG806-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108552803
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 388th Fighter Wing Sparktank Submission- Invisio Bone Conduction Headset, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
