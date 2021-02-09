388th Fighter Wing Sparktank Submission- Invisio Bone Conduction Headset

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812663" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES 09.02.2021 Courtesy Video 388th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Loewen, quality assurance superintendent with the 388th Maintenance Group, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, explains the advantages of the Invisio Bone Conduction Headset as a proposal for the 2022 Sparktank Competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. Hosted each year at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium, thousands of attendees watch the pitch competition.