    388th Fighter Wing Sparktank Submission- Invisio Bone Conduction Headset

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    388th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Loewen, quality assurance superintendent with the 388th Maintenance Group, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, explains the advantages of the Invisio Bone Conduction Headset as a proposal for the 2022 Sparktank Competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to top Department of the Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. Hosted each year at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium, thousands of attendees watch the pitch competition.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 11:14
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

