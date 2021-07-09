Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former NYANG Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Powell recalls his role in 9/11 response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Former New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Powell was the senior radar technician who answered the initial call for aviation support on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years after the 9/11, Powell, who was serving at the North Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, N.Y., recalls taking the scrambling jets that were involved in the aerial defense response that day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 10:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812654
    VIRIN: 210907-A-TA175-971
    Filename: DOD_108552701
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former NYANG Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Powell recalls his role in 9/11 response, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    New York National Guard
    National Guard
    Never Forget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT