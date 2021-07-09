Former NYANG Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Powell recalls his role in 9/11 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Powell was the senior radar technician who answered the initial call for aviation support on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years after the 9/11, Powell, who was serving at the North Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, N.Y., recalls taking the scrambling jets that were involved in the aerial defense response that day.