Members of the MAPS team practice for their portion of the Global Strike Challenge at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, September 2, 2021. The hydraulic pusher set operational checkout involves working with hydraulic fluid pumped at over 4000 psi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812644
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-CD213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552657
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Global Strike Challenge, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
