    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Strike Challenge

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the MAPS team practice for their portion of the Global Strike Challenge at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, September 2, 2021. The hydraulic pusher set operational checkout involves working with hydraulic fluid pumped at over 4000 psi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812644
    VIRIN: 210902-F-CD213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108552657
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Strike Challenge, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAPS

    Minot

    Global Strike Challenge

    Zachary Wright

