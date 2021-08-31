Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Auto Skills Center performs automotive repairs - AFN Infocus

    ITALY

    08.31.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza Auto Skills Center proudly serves families In the VMC to support automotive repairs on August 31. The Vicenza Auto Skills Center are at full operations since post-COVID and are continuing to support community members.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812642
    VIRIN: 210831-A-DR527-106
    Filename: DOD_108552655
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

