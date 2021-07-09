The Fifth District hosted the first district-wide Officer in Charge College at Base Portsmouth, VA, August 16-20, 2021. It allowed potential OIC candidates from all four sectors within the Fifth District to hear from experts together and learn what it takes to be an OIC. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812641
|VIRIN:
|210907-G-HH025-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552645
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why OIC? Mid-Atlantic District Hosts First OIC College, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
