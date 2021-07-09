Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why OIC? Mid-Atlantic District Hosts First OIC College

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Fifth District hosted the first district-wide Officer in Charge College at Base Portsmouth, VA, August 16-20, 2021. It allowed potential OIC candidates from all four sectors within the Fifth District to hear from experts together and learn what it takes to be an OIC. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:16
    Category: Package
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why OIC? Mid-Atlantic District Hosts First OIC College, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Portsmouth
    OIC
    Officer In Charge
    Fifth District

