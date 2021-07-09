Why OIC? Mid-Atlantic District Hosts First OIC College

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fifth District hosted the first district-wide Officer in Charge College at Base Portsmouth, VA, August 16-20, 2021. It allowed potential OIC candidates from all four sectors within the Fifth District to hear from experts together and learn what it takes to be an OIC. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez/Released)