    Team MacDill Homecoming

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, return home from deployment Sept. 3, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    This work, Team MacDill Homecoming, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    homecoming
    re-deployment
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing

