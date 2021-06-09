Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed U.S. Army Central Teammates Celebrate Pool Opening and Labor Day Together

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.06.2021

    Video by Spc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers and teammates gather for Labor Day festivities to include the grand opening of the renovated pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 6, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812636
    VIRIN: 210906-A-QY770-020
    PIN: 210906
    Filename: DOD_108552570
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USARCENT
    Labor Day
    Arifjan
    3rd Infantry Division
    101st
    Kuwait

