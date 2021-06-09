Soldiers and teammates gather for Labor Day festivities to include the grand opening of the renovated pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 6, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812636
|VIRIN:
|210906-A-QY770-020
|PIN:
|210906
|Filename:
|DOD_108552570
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Deployed U.S. Army Central Teammates Celebrate Pool Opening and Labor Day Together, by SPC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
