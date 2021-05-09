Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th Signal Command Labor Day Message 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Tarako Braswell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater) and Army Reserve Ambassador William H. Johnson (Maj. Gen. Ret.), give a Labor Day message in East Point, Ga. on Sep. 5, 2021. Maj. Gen. Phillips and Ambassador Johnson address the 335th Soldiers and the public prior to their 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Tarako Braswell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 18:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 812622
    VIRIN: 210905-A-CN213-0001
    Filename: DOD_108552125
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command Labor Day Message 2021, by SPC Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Central Command
    Reserve
    Labor Day
    Deployment
    335th Signal Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT