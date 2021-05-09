U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater) and Army Reserve Ambassador William H. Johnson (Maj. Gen. Ret.), give a Labor Day message in East Point, Ga. on Sep. 5, 2021. Maj. Gen. Phillips and Ambassador Johnson address the 335th Soldiers and the public prior to their 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 18:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|812622
|VIRIN:
|210905-A-CN213-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552125
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 335th Signal Command Labor Day Message 2021, by SPC Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
