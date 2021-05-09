335th Signal Command Labor Day Message 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater) and Army Reserve Ambassador William H. Johnson (Maj. Gen. Ret.), give a Labor Day message in East Point, Ga. on Sep. 5, 2021. Maj. Gen. Phillips and Ambassador Johnson address the 335th Soldiers and the public prior to their 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Tarako Braswell)