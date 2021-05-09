The Coast Guard rescued a man stranded on Greyhound Rock at Greyhound Rock County Park, Sept. 5, 2021.The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 9:00 p.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the rock and hoisted the individual into the helicopter.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812621
|VIRIN:
|210905-G-G0211-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552124
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues stranded man off rocks near Greyhound Rock County Park, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT