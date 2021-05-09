Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues stranded man off rocks near Greyhound Rock County Park

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard rescued a man stranded on Greyhound Rock at Greyhound Rock County Park, Sept. 5, 2021.The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 9:00 p.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the rock and hoisted the individual into the helicopter.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812621
    VIRIN: 210905-G-G0211-001
    Filename: DOD_108552124
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    San Francisco
    rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    helicopter

