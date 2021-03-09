Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22: AGS Landing Zone Survey 

    WELLTON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar and Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a tactical landing zone survey, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Hawkeye Airfield, near Wellton, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar and Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward) 

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WELLTON, AZ, US 

    Marines

    MAWTS-1

    Tactical Landing Zone

    AGS

    WTI 1-22

