U.S. Marines with Aviation Ground Support, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a tactical landing zone survey, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Hawkeye Airfield, near Wellton, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar and Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812618
|VIRIN:
|210906-M-YS285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108552083
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|WELLTON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 1-22: AGS Landing Zone Survey , by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar and LCpl Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
