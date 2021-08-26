Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge - Gate transformation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Commercial parteners, the Air Mobility Command and U.S. Transportation Command have reconfigured a gangar on Ramstein Air Base to maximize the amount of evacuees to bring to transient locations. Air Force Capt. John Burdick explains the process and safety of evacuees during this movement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812615
    VIRIN: 210826-A-OZ634-142
    Filename: DOD_108551995
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Gate transformation, by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMafgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT