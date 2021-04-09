Additional Oregon Guard Members Begin Working in Hospitals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Oregon National Guard, which started working at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas Ore. Sept. 4. The Soldiers are part of North Central, one of seven national guard areas created for this mission. This group began working in nonclinical support roles as part of the relief effort of 1,500 guard members to help Oregon hospitals experiencing staff shortages. North Central area is commanded by Lt. Col. Darrell Beck, with over 100 guard members assigned. All three hospitals in North Central started concurrently with Sunnyside, including Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Oregon City, and Providence Milwaukee Hospital.