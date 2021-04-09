Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Additional Oregon Guard Members Begin Working in Hospitals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    This video shows the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Oregon National Guard, which started working at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas Ore. Sept. 4. The Soldiers are part of North Central, one of seven national guard areas created for this mission. This group began working in nonclinical support roles as part of the relief effort of 1,500 guard members to help Oregon hospitals experiencing staff shortages. North Central area is commanded by Lt. Col. Darrell Beck, with over 100 guard members assigned. All three hospitals in North Central started concurrently with Sunnyside, including Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Oregon City, and Providence Milwaukee Hospital.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 12:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 812611
    VIRIN: 210904-Z-ZJ128-1005
    PIN: 210904
    Filename: DOD_108551823
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Additional Oregon Guard Members Begin Working in Hospitals, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41IBCT
    Army National Guard
    ORARNG
    COVID-19
    Oregon National Guard Hospital Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT