Operation Allies Refuge Cultural Engagement Team members describe purpose and individual roles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. CET facilitates communication for the Afghan populace on Ramstein and their team members ensure the evacuees receive the care they need by interacting with the appointed elders and leaders in each pod then relaying those needs to the necessary units.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812609
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-VH373-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108551804
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CET role, purpose during OAR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
