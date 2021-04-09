A U.S. Army 361st Civil Affairs Soldier speaks to community leaders and evacuees about about conditions in their POD at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Civil affairs provides intercultural communication support between pod personnel and the Afghan population at RAB. Members of the 361st CAB are a vital asset to Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812607
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-VH373-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551802
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Civil Affairs soldier speaks with pod Afghan community leaders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT