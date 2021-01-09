USACE Surveys Hurricane Ida Damage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the damage to portions of southeastern Louisiana from Hurricane Ida via a helicopter to help assess damage and discuss capabilities and support that USACE can provide in the ongoing response. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. (Video by Maj. Grace Geiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)