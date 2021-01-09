USACE Surveys Hurricane Ida Damage

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the damage to portions of southeastern Louisiana from Hurricane Ida via a helicopter to help assess damage and discuss capabilities and support that USACE can provide in the ongoing response. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. (Video by Maj. Grace Geiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812606
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-JU815-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551789
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
