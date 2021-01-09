Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Surveys Hurricane Ida Damage

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the damage to portions of southeastern Louisiana from Hurricane Ida via a helicopter to help assess damage and discuss capabilities and support that USACE can provide in the ongoing response. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. (Video by Maj. Grace Geiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812606
    VIRIN: 210901-A-JU815-2001
    Filename: DOD_108551789
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, USACE Surveys Hurricane Ida Damage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

