Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remarks by NATO Secretary General at the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    09.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation, 6 September 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812605
    VIRIN: 210906-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108551788
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weapons of Mass Destruction
    NATO Secretary General
    Non-Proliferation
    disarmament
    Stoltenberg
    arms control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT