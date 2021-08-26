Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge - POD Boss 2 Maj Everett

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    United States Air Force Maj Chad Everett, from the 86th Communication Squadron, Director of Operations talks about being in charge of POD 2. He speaks about how he oversees all of the ongoings in the POD and makes sure the evacuees are taken care of. He is in charge of the medical, safety, security, logistics and care of evacuees.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

