United States Air Force Maj Chad Everett, from the 86th Communication Squadron, Director of Operations talks about being in charge of POD 2. He speaks about how he oversees all of the ongoings in the POD and makes sure the evacuees are taken care of. He is in charge of the medical, safety, security, logistics and care of evacuees.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812601
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-SV030-645
|Filename:
|DOD_108551771
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Operation Allies Refuge - POD Boss 2 Maj Everett, by SrA Frederick Brown
