    Construction Workers continue building Liberty Village 3

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil  

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Construction workers continue to build Liberty Village 3 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 20:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812581
    VIRIN: 210905-F-IV812-3001
    Filename: DOD_108551336
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Workers continue building Liberty Village 3, by MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

