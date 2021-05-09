Construction Workers continue building Liberty Village 3

Construction workers continue to build Liberty Village 3 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 20:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812581
|VIRIN:
|210905-F-IV812-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551336
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
