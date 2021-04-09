b-roll Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812575" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

b-roll

The Oklahoma National Guard uses points of distribution to disperse food and supplies to local Louisiana communities across seven parishes, Sept. 4, 2021. More than 7,800 families have received aid from Oklahoma Guardsmen across seven affected parishes

Staff Sgt. Shane Newell and Spc. Dylan Pacheco share their experience.