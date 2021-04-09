Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    b-roll Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alex Kaelke 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    b-roll
    The Oklahoma National Guard uses points of distribution to disperse food and supplies to local Louisiana communities across seven parishes, Sept. 4, 2021. More than 7,800 families have received aid from Oklahoma Guardsmen across seven affected parishes
    Staff Sgt. Shane Newell and Spc. Dylan Pacheco share their experience.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812575
    VIRIN: 210904-F-VY371-367
    Filename: DOD_108551310
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, b-roll Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida, by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida

    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKIda

