b-roll
The Oklahoma National Guard uses points of distribution to disperse food and supplies to local Louisiana communities across seven parishes, Sept. 4, 2021. More than 7,800 families have received aid from Oklahoma Guardsmen across seven affected parishes
Staff Sgt. Shane Newell and Spc. Dylan Pacheco share their experience.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812575
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-VY371-367
|Filename:
|DOD_108551310
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, b-roll Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida, by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida
LEAVE A COMMENT