The Oklahoma National Guard uses points of distribution to disperse food and supplies to local Louisiana communities across seven parishes, Sept. 4, 2021. More than 7,800 families have received aid from Oklahoma Guardsmen across seven affected parishes.
Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida
