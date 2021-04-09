Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alex Kaelke 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma National Guard uses points of distribution to disperse food and supplies to local Louisiana communities across seven parishes, Sept. 4, 2021. More than 7,800 families have received aid from Oklahoma Guardsmen across seven affected parishes.

    Staff Sgt. Shane Newell (:03-:08)
    Oklahoma Army National Guard

    Spc. Dylan Pacheco (:19-:24)
    Oklahoma Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 11:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812574
    VIRIN: 210904-F-VY371-248
    Filename: DOD_108551309
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida, by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKIda

