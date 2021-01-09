Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army's Poacher Troop practices reconnaissance fire and maneuver

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland's British Army contingent, Poacher Troop, practiced reconnaissance firing and maneuvering during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 1, 2021. Poacher Troop is Battle Group Poland's primary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance asset. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 02:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812571
    VIRIN: 210905-A-VH689-0002
    Filename: DOD_108551292
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, WMD, GB
    Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB
    Hometown: NOTTINGHAM, NTT, GB

    This work, British Army's Poacher Troop practices reconnaissance fire and maneuver, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    recon
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    BritishArmy
    PoacherTroop

