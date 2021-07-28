Texas Air National Guard Airmen train at Camp Paumalu

U.S. Airmen from the 136th Civil Engineer Squadron(CES), Texas Air National Guard (ANG), participate in Innovative Readiness Training at Camp Paumalu Girl Scout Camp, Haleiwa, Hawaii, July 28, 2021. The Airmen worked on building six new cabins and training for a deployed environment through the real-world experience. The construction mission supports the Girl Scouts of Hawaii in building a science, technology, engineering, and math-based Girl Scout camp while gaining crucial experience for wartime missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Amn. Charissa Menken)
