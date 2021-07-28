Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Air National Guard Airmen train at Camp Paumalu

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Airmen from the 136th Civil Engineer Squadron(CES), Texas Air National Guard (ANG), participate in Innovative Readiness Training at Camp Paumalu Girl Scout Camp, Haleiwa, Hawaii, July 28, 2021. The Airmen worked on building six new cabins and training for a deployed environment through the real-world experience. The construction mission supports the Girl Scouts of Hawaii in building a science, technology, engineering, and math-based Girl Scout camp while gaining crucial experience for wartime missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Amn. Charissa Menken)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812564
    VIRIN: 210728-Z-CW321-286
    PIN: 210728
    Filename: DOD_108551269
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Air National Guard Airmen train at Camp Paumalu, by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #camppaumalu #GoANG #136civilengineers #136AW #TexasMilitaryDepartment #GirlScouts #TexasNationalGua

