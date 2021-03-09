Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo supports Angel De Los Andes 2021

    COLOMBIA

    09.03.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    SPC Austin Rasmussen, an Army medic from JTF-Bravo, discusses his experience training side-by-side with Air Force medics from the United States, Colombia and Brazil during Angel De Los Andes 2021. ADLA is a search and rescue exercise hosted by the Colombian Air Force in multiple locations throughout Colombia structured to provide realistic training and sharing of tactics, techniques and procedures among Western Hemisphere nations to improve capabilities to respond to real world Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 14:12
    Location: CO

    TAGS

    multinational
    JTF-Bravo
    AFSOUTH
    12AF
    SICOFAA
    ADLA21

