Interview: SPC Austin Rasmussen

SPC Austin Rasmussen, an Army medic from JTF-Bravo, discusses his experience training side-by-side with Air Force medics from the United States, Colombia and Brazil during Angel De Los Andes 2021. ADLA is a search and rescue exercise hosted by the Colombian Air Force in multiple locations throughout Colombia structured to provide realistic training and sharing of tactics, techniques and procedures among Western Hemisphere nations to improve capabilities to respond to real world Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief efforts.
|09.03.2021
|09.05.2021 14:11
|Interviews
|812559
|210903-F-US975-341
|DOD_108551217
|00:03:18
|CO
|1
|1
