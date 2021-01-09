Operation Allies Refuge-interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force SMSgt Christine Palmer, with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses the need for the Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel. These are medical personnel assisting loadmasters with the medical needs of Afghan evacuee passengers on aircraft during Operation Allies Refuge. She also discusses the tools and kits provided to achieve this misison.