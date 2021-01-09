U.S. Air Force SMSgt Christine Palmer, with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses the need for the Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel. These are medical personnel assisting loadmasters with the medical needs of Afghan evacuee passengers on aircraft during Operation Allies Refuge. She also discusses the tools and kits provided to achieve this misison.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812554
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-SV030-815
|Filename:
|DOD_108551156
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge-interview, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
