U.S. Air Force Capt Shavonne Smith, with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses the need for Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel. These are medical personnel assisting loadmasters with the medical needs of Afghan evacuee passengers on aircraft during Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812553
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-SV030-608
|Filename:
|DOD_108551155
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Operation Allies Refuge-10th EAEF talks about medical care in the air, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS
