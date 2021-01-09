Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge-10th EAEF talks about medical care in the air

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Capt Shavonne Smith, with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses the need for Passenger Movement Augmentation Personnel. These are medical personnel assisting loadmasters with the medical needs of Afghan evacuee passengers on aircraft during Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 10:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812553
    VIRIN: 210901-F-SV030-608
    Filename: DOD_108551155
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge-10th EAEF talks about medical care in the air, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

