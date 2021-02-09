The 512th Army Field Hospital is operating on Ramstein Air Base in support of Operation Allies Refuge, ensuring medical care for all evacuees and responding to medical emergencies if needed. Patients treated by the 512th have expressed their gratitude for the care and some have even stayed with the unit to volunteer as translators.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812552
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-RX070-193
|Filename:
|DOD_108551154
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge-512th Provides Medical Aide, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT