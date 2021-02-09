Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge-512th Provides Medical Aide

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 512th Army Field Hospital is operating on Ramstein Air Base in support of Operation Allies Refuge, ensuring medical care for all evacuees and responding to medical emergencies if needed. Patients treated by the 512th have expressed their gratitude for the care and some have even stayed with the unit to volunteer as translators.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 10:24
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

